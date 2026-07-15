Two dead after kayak capsizes in private Fort Worth pond

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The Brief Two men, aged approximately 60 and 20, died Wednesday morning after their kayak overturned in a private pond in Fort Worth. First responders recovered both victims from the water in the 3100 block of Cooks Lane, but life-saving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful. Authorities have not yet determined what caused the kayak to capsize, and the victims' identities are being withheld pending family notification.



Two people were found dead Wednesday morning after a kayak overturned in a pond on a private property in Fort Worth, authorities said.

Two dead in Fort Worth pond

Police and medical personnel were dispatched to a water emergency call at 11:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Cooks Lane, which is just north of Hwy. 180 between Fort Worth and Arlington, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

First responders arrived at the scene to find an overturned kayak in the private pond. Emergency personnel recovered two male victims; one was a man about 60 years old, the other was about 20 years old.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the kayak to capsize.

"At this time, there are no clear factors for the cause of the accident," the police department said in a statement.

The identities of the two victims are being withheld pending formal identification and notification of next of kin by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.