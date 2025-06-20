Grapevine police arrest man who jumped into lake after chase
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine police said they arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of driving a stolen truck after he ran from a traffic stop, crashed near a pavilion and jumped into Grapevine Lake.
What we know:
Officers received reports of a stolen black Ford Ranger around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
When they saw the truck on Dove Road, they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped up toward the lake and crashed into Trawick Pavilion, officers said.
The man got out of the truck, jumped a fence and got in the water.
Officers said they tried to reach the man by boat and jet ski, but the water was too shallow.
The name was located a short time later after officers were told of a suspicious person near the softball complex.
The man was taken into custody without incident.
The man was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.
What we don't know:
Grapevine police said the man's name would be released after arraignment.
Investigators said additional charges may be added.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Grapvine Police Department.