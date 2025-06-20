Grapevine police arrest man who jumped into lake after chase

article

The Brief Grapevine police said a man jumped into Grapevine Lake after a police chase. The man was suspected of stealing a truck Friday morning. He was caught a short time later near the softball complex.



Grapevine police said they arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of driving a stolen truck after he ran from a traffic stop, crashed near a pavilion and jumped into Grapevine Lake.

What we know:

Officers received reports of a stolen black Ford Ranger around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

When they saw the truck on Dove Road, they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped up toward the lake and crashed into Trawick Pavilion, officers said.

The man got out of the truck, jumped a fence and got in the water.

Officers said they tried to reach the man by boat and jet ski, but the water was too shallow.

The name was located a short time later after officers were told of a suspicious person near the softball complex.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

The man was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

What we don't know:

Grapevine police said the man's name would be released after arraignment.

Investigators said additional charges may be added.