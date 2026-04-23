Grapevine shooting prompts school security measures
GRAPEVINR, Texas - A shooting in Grapevine prompted extra security procedures at several schools on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
Grapevine police said they were called to a home on Wilshire Avenue near Heritage Avenue because of a shooting.
Officers found a man who had been shot by his neighbor. He was taken to the hospital.
The suspected shooter was identified as 64-year-old Shenkoru Sleshi Meketa. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shenkoru Sleshi Meketa
Big picture view:
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said several nearby schools were placed in a "secure" mode due to the police activity.
That means all exterior doors are locked, and visitors are not allowed into the building, but students can move from classroom to classroom as usual.
The affected schools include Heritage Elementary, Heritage Middle, Colleyville Heritage High School, GCISD’s Early Childhood Development Center, Grapevine Elementary, and iUniversity Prep.
What we don't know:
Police haven’t yet said what prompted the shooting.
The victim’s condition also wasn’t released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Grapevine Police Department and Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.