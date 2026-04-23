Grapevine shooting prompts school security measures

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The Brief Police arrested 64-year-old Shenkoru Sleshi Meketa for allegedly shooting his neighbor at a home on Wilshire Avenue Thursday afternoon. Several Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools locked exterior doors and restricted visitors as a precaution during the police response. The current medical condition of the victim and the specific circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released.



A shooting in Grapevine prompted extra security procedures at several schools on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Grapevine police said they were called to a home on Wilshire Avenue near Heritage Avenue because of a shooting.

Officers found a man who had been shot by his neighbor. He was taken to the hospital.

The suspected shooter was identified as 64-year-old Shenkoru Sleshi Meketa. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shenkoru Sleshi Meketa

Big picture view:

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said several nearby schools were placed in a "secure" mode due to the police activity.

That means all exterior doors are locked, and visitors are not allowed into the building, but students can move from classroom to classroom as usual.

The affected schools include Heritage Elementary, Heritage Middle, Colleyville Heritage High School, GCISD’s Early Childhood Development Center, Grapevine Elementary, and iUniversity Prep.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t yet said what prompted the shooting.

The victim’s condition also wasn’t released.