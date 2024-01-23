Grapevine mayor publishes book about a simpler way of life

Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate is sharing stories about growing up in the city he’s served for nearly 50 years.

Tate’s new book, "My Barefoot Days," takes readers back in time to his childhood on a family farm in Grapevine.

He said it captures a day-to-day way of life that has faded away in America.

"They’re starting to read the book and they are reflecting on their own childhood and the things they did that were similar, things they did that they didn’t even think about. They’re reflecting on their own childhood and it’s refreshing to them," he said during an interview on FOX 4’s Good Day.

Mayor Tate said he hopes readers will gain some insight into the past through what he’s written.

He is holding a book signing this Saturday at the Grapevine public library.