Grapevine Main Street Fest organizers prepare for stormy weather

Grapevine Main Street Fest organizers are confident that the weather will not dampen the festivities there this weekend.

Grapevine Main Street Fest

The three-day festival is the way the city of Grapevine kicks off its summer.

It features live music, shopping, food, carnival rides, and a midway.

"We have over 2,000 volunteers from our community that come out here and help run this festival. And we could not do it without them, and there’s no city like it," said Leon Leal, the event co-chair.

Artisan vendors go through a competitive selection process to attend, and that’s one of the things that makes the festival so special.

For example, Debbie Elza owns Coastal Creations from the San Antonio area. She uses a special type of paint over canvas to create these works of art.

"We love coming to the festival because of meeting people like you," she said. "They say, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen anything like that before.’ Very awestruck, you know, they are mesmerized by the very original, you know, one-of-a-kind piece of work."

The festivities continue along historic Main Street until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There is free parking at Tex Rail, Grapevine Mills Mall, and at the convention center with a free shuttle.

Grapevine Weather

What they're saying:

This is the 41st year for Main Street Fest, so it’s had its share of rain events since 1984.

But organizers said they don’t stress about the weather. Since it’s North Texas, if there is rain, it typically only rains for a short window, and then the sun comes back out.

"We happen rain or shine, and there was rain a few years ago. People were splashing in the puddles and having a good old time. So, we’re not afraid of some rain, and if there is thunder or lightning, we do have multiple buildings up and down Main Street that we can go shelter in," said Elizabeth Schrack, the director of communications for the Grapevine Visitors Bureau.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the forecast calls for evening storms with possible severe risks throughout the weekend.

