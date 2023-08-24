Expand / Collapse search

Grand Prairie puts water restrictions in place

By
Published 
Grand Prairie
FOX 4

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie is restricting water use because of a strain on the supply in the extreme heat.

The city said the move is needed because of high usage, the high temperatures, and recent water main breaks.

Featured

Rockwall County town running out of water for basic necessities
article

Rockwall County town running out of water for basic necessities

A small city in Rockwall County is dealing with a big water problem. After running out of water last year, residents are now being asked to limit their usage to basic necessities.

For now, residents with even numbered addresses can only water their lawns on Mondays.

Those with odd numbered addresses can only water on Fridays.

The other days of the week are off limits.

Residents are also asked to avoid watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.