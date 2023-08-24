Grand Prairie puts water restrictions in place

Grand Prairie is restricting water use because of a strain on the supply in the extreme heat.

The city said the move is needed because of high usage, the high temperatures, and recent water main breaks.

For now, residents with even numbered addresses can only water their lawns on Mondays.

Those with odd numbered addresses can only water on Fridays.

The other days of the week are off limits.

Residents are also asked to avoid watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.