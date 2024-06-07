article

TopGolf is expanding to another North Texas city.

The facility offering high-tech golf games and food is coming to Grand Prairie, according to an announcement from the city.

The new TopGolf will be just south of IKEA near Mayfield Road at the President George Bush Turnpike.

The area will be a hot spot for activities. A new Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is opening there on July 10.

The City of Grand Prairie says they will break ground on the TopGolf facility later this year.

TopGolf already has locations in Fort Worth, Dallas, The Colony and Allen.