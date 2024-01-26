Texas To-Do List: Puttshack

Think that you're pretty good at mini-golf? Puttshack in Addison comes with a twist: it can actually tell if you've been cheating.

"Puttshack is a tech-infused mini golf establishment. So, we have a game that takes all of the mundane tasks of mini-golf out. You don't have to keep score. You don't have to remember

where you put your pencil. The game takes care of the scoring for you," said Josh St. Pierre, the director of operations at Puttshack Addison.

There are multiple locations across the U.S., but this is the first Puttshack in North Texas. You can find them at Villages on the Parkway in Addison.

MORE FROM THE TEXAS TO-DO LIST

"The venue is 32,000 square feet and we have four nine-hole courses. So, we have one upstairs. We have three downstairs. Two of our courses are ADA compliant, so we're able to facilitate to

any people with disabilities," said St. Pierre. "You'll be able to make around the course. Two of our courses are family-friendly, so there's no alcohol preferences, anything like that on there. So, if you want to take the kids through, we have that available as well."

Image 1 of 4 ▼

This is not your ordinary mini-golf game, and these aren't your ordinary golf balls.

"What sets us apart from our competitors is we have this proprietary technology called ‘tracker ball’. So, every golf ball is actually a little mini-computer that 400 lines of code inside of it. As you're hitting it, the golf ball knows that it's been hit by a putter, and it knows that it hasn't hit a wall. It hasn't been kicked. So, it's able to keep score for you," said St. Pierre. "We offer bonus points. We have the ‘Super Tube’ that's going to almost guarantee your hole in one, but not quite. It really just adds a lot of fun elements to a game that everybody can relate to."

Unlike regular golf scores, you'll want to see those large numbers on these scorecards.

"At Puttshack, the goal is to get the highest score, not the lowest score, because high scores are way more fun," said St. Pierre. "Everyone wants to be a high score and be a winner. The whole goal is to get bonus points and avoid penalty points. If you want to get your score up in golf, Puttshack is the place to do it."

You don't have to be tethered to the bar if you want to play and enjoy your drink.

"As you're out on the nine-hole courses, we fully encourage you to enjoy some cocktails while you're out there. We have little stands that are around, so you can set your drink down while you're playing in between your turns. If you want to enjoy the challenge hole, you can enjoy food, beverage and golf all in one spot. We do ask that you don't bring food out onto the courses. It's really hard to get queso out of turf," said St. Pierre.

Their local food menu is worth checking out, so bring your appetite.

If you are more interested in food and drinks with just a hint of mini-golf, you and your friends can try Puttschak's newest attraction.

"We have what's called challenge holes. It's new to Puttshack. Addison is the first venue to have them. It's different than the nine-hole courses, where is all the tech is in the game. The ball is a regular ball. So, it's basically a virtual mini-golf hole. We have six different games at each one. Some involve teams, some you're on your own, but every one of them is a blast. And people are really, really enjoying these things," St. Pierre said.

This is a great daytime activity for the family. However, if you are looking for a kid-free zone, book your reservation for later in the evening.

Related article

"We open every day at 11 a.m. and then after 8 p.m. we turn into more of an upscale club vibe. And at that point, it's 21 and up. We like to say that you can have fun here if you're from 5 to 105. And it really, really shows when you're out on the courses that anyone can have fun doing this. And like I said, it takes all the boring parts of mini golf out and just adds in all of the exciting parts," St. Pierre said.