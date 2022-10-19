Grand Prairie students restore tractor from 1949 for national comeptition

Students from Dubiski Career High School in Grand Prairie spent more than 1500 hours restoring a tractor for a national competition.

The students took apart and reassembled the 1949 Framall M tractor that was in bad shape after sitting out in the weather.

"Coming from an urban area we had never worked on a tractor," said junior Jose Pedroza. "But once the opportunity came to restore a tractor we were all ready to get into it and make it run again."

The students said on many nights they stayed until 10 p.m. or later working on the tractor.

They say they followed the International Harvester service, parts and owner's manual to get the tractor as close as possible to the original build.

The newly restored piece of equipment has been entered in the Chevron TRC fan favorite contest.

You can vote three times per email account every 24 hours until October 21.