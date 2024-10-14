Grand Prairie resident wins $5M from Texas Lottery scratch-off

article

A Grand Prairie resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game, $400 Million Mega Bucks.

Lotto officials say the ticket was bought at Chilly Mart, 3705 S. Carrier Parkway, in Grand Prairie. The tickets are $100 each, and according to the Texas Lotto, the overall odds of winning any prize is one in 3.84.

The Grand Prairie resident decided to remain anonymous. This was the first of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game.

All prizes on this particular scratch-off are $150 or more.

