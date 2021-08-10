Grand Prairie rescuers search for missing swimmer on Joe Pool Lake
article
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A team of searchers with the Grand Prairie Fire Department returned to Joe Pool Lake Tuesday to look for a missing swimmer.
The fire department said they got a call Monday evening to rescue four people who had been swimming off a boat near the south bridge.
They were able to rescue an adult female and two children who were wearing life jackets.
However, an adult male who was not wearing a life jacket went under water and never resurfaced.
Firefighters searched until dark but did not find the missing swimmer.
Advertisement
The resumed their search Tuesday morning.