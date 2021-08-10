Grand Prairie rescuers search for missing swimmer on Joe Pool Lake

article

A team of searchers with the Grand Prairie Fire Department returned to Joe Pool Lake Tuesday to look for a missing swimmer.

The fire department said they got a call Monday evening to rescue four people who had been swimming off a boat near the south bridge.

They were able to rescue an adult female and two children who were wearing life jackets.

However, an adult male who was not wearing a life jacket went under water and never resurfaced.

Firefighters searched until dark but did not find the missing swimmer.

The resumed their search Tuesday morning.