Grand Prairie couple dead in murder-suicide, son and police officer injured

The Brief Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide involving a 62-year-old man and his wife at a home in Grand Prairie. The couple's son and a police officer were also injured by gunfire during the incident; both are expected to recover. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.



Two people are dead and two others, including a police officer, have injuries following a SWAT situation at a home in Grand Prairie overnight.

What we know:

Grand Prairie police said the incident started around 10 p.m. on Sunday at a home in the 1600 block of Avenue B.

An adult male called 911 after being shot by his 62-year-old father.

He said he had tried to intervene in an argument between his mother and father and was shot in the face. He fled to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

Responding officers tried to make contact with the father. When he didn’t respond, they broke down the door to try to rescue the mother.

That’s when police said the suspect began firing shots at officers. They returned fire.

One Grand Prairie police officer suffered a minor injury after being hit by ricochet gunfire.

SWAT officers later entered the home and found both the father and the mother deceased.

Police believe it was a murder-suicide. The mother was located in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound, and the father was located in a bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The son and the injured officer were both taken to the hospital. Both are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the names of the deceased.

What's next:

The Grand Prairie Police Department will conduct a routine internal investigation of the officer-involved shooting.