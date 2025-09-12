Grand Prairie police officers go to wrong address, shoot resident

The Brief Grand Prairie police officers shot a resident after going to the wrong house for a 911 call. The officers reportedly knocked on the home's door for about five minutes in the middle of the night before someone came out of the garage with a gun. Several officers fired shots at the man, hitting him in the leg.



The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the Grand Prairie Police Department after officers responded to the wrong address and ended up shooting a resident.

Grand Prairie Police Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday at a home in the 3000 block of Holly Hill Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood near Interstate 20 and S Belt Line Road.

Grand Prairie police officers were responding to a 911 call about an active disturbance. However, the caller’s cellphone populated the wrong address into the dispatch system. So, officers showed up at a neighbor’s house instead.

Police said the officers knocked on the front door for about five minutes. No one answered, but a resident later came out of the garage, assumed an "aggressive stance," and pointed a gun at the officers.

The officers feared for their lives, so several fired shots at the resident, police said.

The resident was hit in the leg and not seriously hurt. He was treated at the hospital and later released.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Thomas Simpson told FOX 4 he thought there were intruders breaking into his home because his dogs were barking angrily, so he grabbed a gun.

"What I saw is the garage door open. I saw two pairs of legs. So I raised my pistol, ready to fire, assuming it was criminals. I never popped the round off. As soon as the door opened, I saw their badge. I threw the gun to the ground, got shot in the leg. I dropped to the ground and Grand Prairie PD proceeded to fire about eight rounds after I was on the ground," he said.

Simpson claims the officers did not say why they were there even after he was shot.

"And I asked them, why are you even here. ‘Oh, we don’t know about that.' Okay! There's an extreme lack of confidence in the Grand Prairie Police Department somewhere," he said.

The gunfire also allegedly hit a water pipe and caused flooding throughout the home.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the officers announced themselves or gave the resident any commands.

They haven't yet responded to FOX 4's questions about Simpson's claims.

What's next:

Grand Prairie police will let the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office decide if the injured resident should face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.

The DA’s office is also conducting an independent investigation to determine whether the officer involved in the shooting acted appropriately.