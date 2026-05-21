Grand Prairie police shooting suspect faces federal firearm charges

The Brief Malik Williams, 30, faces federal firearms charges after allegedly shooting at Grand Prairie police with an AR-15 following a domestic disturbance. Investigators revealed Williams was on parole for six prior felonies, including five involving domestic violence against the same victim. Williams remains in custody. He previously faced state charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest.



The man who allegedly fired shots at Grand Prairie police officers earlier this month is facing new federal firearms charges.

The backstory:

On May 2, officers with the Grand Prairie Police Department were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the 3900 block of Dechman Drive.

Related article

According to the federal complaint, a child called 911 saying that their mom got into an argument with her boyfriend and things had gotten physical.

Responding officers found a woman at the home with a blood-stained shirt and 30-year-old Malik Williams sitting in her silver Altima.

The officers told Williams not to leave but he immediately sped off in the Altima.

The officers chased Williams briefly before using a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT maneuver, to disable the car and block Williams in so he could not leave again.

That’s when police said Williams pulled out an AR-15 rifle and fired shots at one of the Grand Prairie police officers. A second officer returned fire, striking Williams.

Williams was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with robbery, assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, evading arrest, and a parole violation.

What's new:

Investigators have since learned that Williams was on parole for six prior felonies, including five that involved domestic violence the same woman.

He’s now facing additional federal charges for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

What they're saying:

"The chief in Grand Prairie has been a great friend to this office and to our collective efforts in rooting out violent crime in North Texas. I told him when I met with him months ago that we would stand up for the men and women under his charge. Today I’m keeping my promise. We will always go after those who try to intimidate and harm our great law enforcement officers in North Texas," said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould.