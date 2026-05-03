Suspect in Texas hospitalized after shooting following vehicle theft, police chase

The Brief Police shot a 30-year-old suspect Saturday night after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit in Grand Prairie. The suspect fired an AR-15-style rifle at an officer’s patrol car before being struck by return fire; no officers were injured. The suspect is expected to survive and now faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.



A suspect accused of stealing a vehicle and firing at a police officer was shot by police Saturday night after a brief pursuit in Grand Prairie, according to the Grand Prairie police.

Police pursuit ends in shooting

What we know:

Grand Prairie police officers responded around 8 p.m. to a reported family disturbance in the 3900 block of Dechman Drive, where a woman told police that a man she had previously been in a relationship with, had come to her home and taken her vehicle.

Police later located the suspect, who fled in the stolen vehicle and led officers on a short chase. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled, police said.

Suspect identified as 30-year-old Mark Williams

Dig deeper:

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Mark Williams of Grimes, Texas. Williams was wanted on multiple felony charges and now faces an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.

Additional charges are pending.

Details of the AR-15 exchange

(FILES) This file photo taken on December 5, 2012 shows an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle in Berryville, Virginia. The US Supreme Court on November 27, 2017 once again refused to intervene in the heated national debate over gun violence, leaving in place Expand

What they're saying:

Authorities said Williams was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, then fired at an officer, striking the officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect, who then surrendered.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said. No officers were injured.

Independent investigation underway

What's next:

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Officer-Involved Shooting Team is conducting an independent investigation, while the Grand Prairie Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is carrying out a concurrent administrative review, in line with department policy.