Grand Prairie officers fatally shoot man who pointed gun at officers, police say

An investigation is underway after Grand Prairie police officers shot and killed a man who they say pointed a gun at them on Monday night.

Police were called to the 800 block of Cambridge Place at 11:23 p.m. after a 911 caller said a man confronted his neighbor in a threatening manner.

The caller told police the man was potentially under the influence.

When officers knocked on the door, they heard a gunshot from inside the residence.

The officers retreated, and the suspect exited the home with a firearm pointed directly at one of the officers, according to police.

Both Grand Prairie police officers fired at the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grand Prairie Fire Department. A loaded pistol was found nearby, according to investigators.

The victim's name will be released once his family are notified.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting.

Grand Prairie Police are also conducting an administrative investigation.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.