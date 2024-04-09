Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
10
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 1:15 PM CDT, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 12:10 PM CDT until TUE 1:15 PM CDT, Hamilton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:29 PM CDT until THU 4:49 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:32 AM CDT until THU 4:12 AM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:42 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:56 AM CDT until SUN 8:17 PM CDT, Red River County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:14 AM CDT until TUE 12:15 PM CDT, Fannin County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 9:41 AM CDT until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Grand Prairie officers fatally shoot man who pointed gun at officers, police say

By
Published  April 9, 2024 10:26am CDT
Grand Prairie
FOX 4

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - An investigation is underway after Grand Prairie police officers shot and killed a man who they say pointed a gun at them on Monday night.

Police were called to the 800 block of Cambridge Place at 11:23 p.m. after a 911 caller said a man confronted his neighbor in a threatening manner.

The caller told police the man was potentially under the influence.

When officers knocked on the door, they heard a gunshot from inside the residence.

The officers retreated, and the suspect exited the home with a firearm pointed directly at one of the officers, according to police.

Both Grand Prairie police officers fired at the suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grand Prairie Fire Department. A loaded pistol was found nearby, according to investigators.

Featured

Irving police searching for murder suspect
article

Irving police searching for murder suspect

Irving police are looking for 32-year-old Erik Natanael Amador Godoy, who they believe may be traveling to South Texas.

The victim's name will be released once his family are notified.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting.

Grand Prairie Police are also conducting an administrative investigation.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.