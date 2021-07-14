Expand / Collapse search

Grand Prairie police connect with youth through free sports camp

By FOX 4 Staff
Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie Police Department is connecting with children through a sports camp.

About 250 young people signed up for the camp that is run by school resources officers from the police department and by Grand Prairie ISD coaches.

This week the Dallas Heat semi-pro basketball team stopped by to stress the importance of finishing school and reaching out for help when it’s needed.

"I know we’ve been through a tough time through the pandemic," said Dallas Heat owner and head coach Mason Brawley. "We’re here to not provide support on the court and family entertainment but also here as leaders in the community to help them through whatever it is they may need."

The camp runs through July 29 but registration is already full for the summer.