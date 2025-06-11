Man steals Grand Prairie police SUV after chase, 2 arrested
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A man who was arrested after a high-speed chase in Grand Prairie was arrested again after stealing a police SUV and leading officers on a second chase overnight.
Grand Prairie Police Chase
What we know:
The first chase happened just after midnight Wednesday. Grand Prairie police tried to stop a Cadillac that was driving erratically and with no headlights on Interstate 20.
Two men who appeared to be in their 20s eventually ditched the car and ran away into a wooded area. They were located by helicopter and canine units.
Both men were handcuffed and placed in different police vehicles.
Police were waiting for paramedics to arrive because one of the suspects suffered a dog bite. That’s when the injured suspect managed to get into the driver’s seat of the police SUV and drive away.
A second police chase ensued. It ended in Oak Cliff, where the suspect lost control and crashed.
He was recaptured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the suspect’s names or said what charges they’re facing.
However, they could face multiple felony charges.
The Source: FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle gathered details for this story from police officers at the crime scene.