Grand Prairie police arrest teacher following student grooming investigation
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A Grand Prairie middle school notified parents on Wednesday that a teacher at the school was arrested on charges related to the alleged grooming of a student.
What we know:
Grand Prairie police on Wednesday confirmed that Kelvin Leiva was arrested on Jan. 8, 2026 at his residence on third-degree felony charges relating to the alleged grooming of a student.
Leiva was placed on administrative leave by the school on Oct. 23, 2025, after the district received an anonymous report alleging inappropriate communication with a student.
What they're saying:
Arnold Middle School principal Dexter Dixon said in a letter to parents that Leiva has not been on campus since he was placed on administrative leave. The letter reads as follows:
"The safety and well-being of our students are among our highest concerns. That’s why I want to make you aware of a situation involving our school. The Grand Prairie Police Department notified us today that Kelvin Leiva, a teacher at Arnold Middle School, was arrested at his residence on third-degree felony charges related to the alleged grooming of a student. Mr. Leiva was placed on administrative leave October 23, after the district received an anonymous report alleging inappropriate communication with a student, and he has not been on campus since that time. The following day, October 24, law enforcement assumed responsibility for the investigation. We were informed today of the arrest. I want to thank you for your concern and support for our students and Arnold Middle School."
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Grand Prairie police and Grand Prairie ISD.