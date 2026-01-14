Grand Prairie police arrest teacher following student grooming investigation

article

The Brief Kelvin Leiva was arrested January 8 on third-degree felony charges involving the alleged grooming of an Arnold Middle School student. The district placed Leiva on administrative leave in October and officials state he has not been on the school campus since that time. Police took over the investigation after an anonymous report of inappropriate communication led to the teacher’s removal from the classroom.



A Grand Prairie middle school notified parents on Wednesday that a teacher at the school was arrested on charges related to the alleged grooming of a student.

What we know:

Grand Prairie police on Wednesday confirmed that Kelvin Leiva was arrested on Jan. 8, 2026 at his residence on third-degree felony charges relating to the alleged grooming of a student.

Leiva was placed on administrative leave by the school on Oct. 23, 2025, after the district received an anonymous report alleging inappropriate communication with a student.

What they're saying:

Arnold Middle School principal Dexter Dixon said in a letter to parents that Leiva has not been on campus since he was placed on administrative leave. The letter reads as follows:

"The safety and well-being of our students are among our highest concerns. That’s why I want to make you aware of a situation involving our school. The Grand Prairie Police Department notified us today that Kelvin Leiva, a teacher at Arnold Middle School, was arrested at his residence on third-degree felony charges related to the alleged grooming of a student. Mr. Leiva was placed on administrative leave October 23, after the district received an anonymous report alleging inappropriate communication with a student, and he has not been on campus since that time. The following day, October 24, law enforcement assumed responsibility for the investigation. We were informed today of the arrest. I want to thank you for your concern and support for our students and Arnold Middle School."