Grand Prairie officer resigns after accusation of pointing gun at rideshare driver

A police officer in Grand Prairie has resigned after he was arrested, accused of pointing a gun at a rideshare driver in Dallas.

Matthew Huber was arrested by Dallas police on December 12 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Grand Prairie police say they began an internal investigation that night and placed Huber on administrative leave.

Investigators say Huber was off duty at the time of the crime and that the weapon he allegedly used was not his service weapon.

Huber resigned January 7 before his departmental disciplinary hearing.