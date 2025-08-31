Grand Prairie officer fatally shoots armed man after domestic dispute

article

The Brief A Grand Prairie police officer shot and killed a man early Friday morning following a report of an armed assault in a vehicle. The officer fired after the suspect, who had a history of domestic violence, reportedly refused to comply with commands and reached for a handgun. A loaded handgun was found in the area where the suspect was reaching, and an investigation into the shooting is underway.



A Grand Prairie police officer shot and killed a man early Friday morning after the man, who was allegedly assaulting a female passenger, refused to comply with commands and reached for a handgun in a vehicle, according to police.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

The incident began around 12:50 a.m. when the Grand Prairie Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said her intoxicated boyfriend was assaulting her and was armed with a handgun while they drove west on Interstate 30.

Officers found the vehicle exiting the highway at Belt Line Road, where it stopped in a gas station parking lot. As an officer ran to the car, the woman was able to get out of the passenger side. The suspect, who was in the driver’s seat, was given multiple commands to show his hands, but he refused and began reaching back inside the vehicle.

According to Grand Prairie police, the officer feared for his life and the life of the female. He fired his weapon, striking the suspect. Officers provided life-saving measures, and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A loaded handgun was later found in the area where the suspect was reaching.

According to witness statements, the suspect fired the handgun multiple times out of the vehicle window before the officers arrived. The female passenger was treated for injuries she sustained during the assault and was released.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office pending notification of next of kin.