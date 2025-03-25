Grand Prairie ISD hires new superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo

article

The Brief Grand Prairie ISD voted to approve Gabriel Trujillo's contract as the next superintendent. Trujillo had previously worked as the area superintendent for Grand Prairie ISD before coming to Nacogdoches. He is expected to start the position in early April.



The Grand Prairie ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve Dr. Gabriel Trujillo’s contract as Superintendent of Schools.

About Dr. Gabriel Trujillo

What we know:

Trujillo had previously worked as the area superintendent for Grand Prairie ISD before coming to Nacogdoches.

He currently serves as the superintendent at Nacogdoches ISD in East Texas but is expected to start the Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent position in early April.

Trujillo has 30 years of educational experience and has been an outspoken opponent of the school voucher agenda championed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

He’s a U.S. Air Force veteran and a former Cub and Scoutmaster.

The backstory:

Trujillo replaces former Superintendent Dr. Jorge Arrendondo.

Arredondo resigned from the district in February after the school board attempted to fire him for reasons that were never disclosed to the public.

Based on a report from an outside investigation, he violated the district’s discrimination, harassment, and retaliation policy.