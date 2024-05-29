Grand Prairie ISD postpones high school graduations

article

Grand Prairie ISD had to postpone its high school graduation ceremonies because of the ongoing power outages.

The Grand Prairie High School and South Grand Prairie High School ceremonies were scheduled for Wednesday at the Texas Trust CU Theatre.

However, the venue lost power during Tuesday's storms and was still without power on Wednesday morning.

The graduations will now be held on Friday at the Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, which is located at 9191 South Polk Street in Dallas.

Grand Prairie's ceremony will take at 9 a.m. and South Grand Prairie's ceremony will be at 1 p.m.

"We understand that graduation is a special time in the lives of our graduating seniors and their families. Our goal is to make sure we honor our graduates despite the fact that these circumstances are unfortunately out of our control. We are thankful to our friends at Dallas ISD who have graciously offered their facility to us," the district said in a letter to parents.

The tickets issued for the original event will be used for admission on Friday.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors open one hour before each ceremony.