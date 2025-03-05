Grand Prairie ISD names lone finalist for new superintendent

article

The Brief Grand Prairie ISD is set to hire Gabriel Trujillo as its next superintendent. He is the current superintendent at Nacogdoches ISD in East Texas. Dr. Trujillo has 30 years of education experience and has been recognized for his leadership skills.



The Grand Prairie Independent School District has picked a lone finalist for its open superintendent position.

Who is Dr. Gabriel Trujillo?

What we know:

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo will be coming to Grand Prairie ISD from Nacogdoches ISD in East Texas.

Grand Prairie ISD said he has more than 30 years of education experience.

He’s a U.S. Air Force veteran and a former Cub and Scoutmaster.

He’s been recognized statewide and on the national level for his leadership excellence.

What they're saying:

"Those who know Dr. Trujillo describe him as a confident yet humble, passionate, and bilingual public servant. He is deeply committed to fostering excellence—not only in his own growth but in the development of those who share his calling to serve children. As a Superintendent, he has built a reputation as a decisive, steadfast, and thoughtful leader who is both data-informed and values-driven," the district said in a news release.

Dr. Trujillo is expected to take on the position in early April.

Former Grand Prairie ISD superintendent resigns

The backstory:

Trujillo replaces former Superintendent Dr. Jorge Arrendondo.

Arredondo resigned from the district in February after the school board attempted to fire him for reasons that were never disclosed to the public.

Based on a report from an outside investigation, he violated the district’s discrimination, harassment, and retaliation policy.

