MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million.

The school district announced the donation on Thursday.

"I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis. "While this isn’t something we applied for, or sought out, we are truly grateful and humbled on behalf of our students and staff."

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, did not give any specific direction for how the money should be used.

Scott has been making similar donations to school districts across the country.

Grand Prairie ISD is the first school district in Texas to receive a donation from the philanthropist.