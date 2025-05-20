High-speed Grand Prairie police chase leaves 1 woman dead

The Brief A Grand Prairie police chase ended in a deadly crash Saturday morning, killing 25-year-old Asiana Gray. Llonis Arevalo, identified by police as a gang member, has been arrested and charged with murder, evading arrest, and collision involving death. Arevalo was out on multiple felony bonds at the time of the incident, and a DWI charge may be added pending blood test results.



A traffic stop on Main Street in Grand Prairie turned into a deadly high-speed chase with speeds of up to 120 miles per hour before the collision led to the death of a young woman.

Llonis Arevalo, a known gang member according to police, is back in Dallas County Jail.

Police say Arevalo caused a deadly crash during a police chase early Saturday morning, killing 25-year-old Asiana Gray.

High-speed police chase

Just before 2 am on Saturday morning, a Grand Prairie police officer was on patrol at East Main Street and Small Street when he spotted a red Camaro abruptly brake.

The vehicle's registration came back expired, and a traffic stop was initiated.

The Camaro turned into a nearby family dollar but then took off toward I-30.

Officers chased the Camaro eastbound into Dallas city limits.

As the Camaro exited South Hampton Road, it crashed into a Honda Accord that was disabled near the service road.

Arevalo and the Camaro’s passenger ran off.

An officer tried to use a taser, but it failed, so he had to wrestle Arevalo to the ground until backup arrived.

According to police, upon his arrest, Arevalo claimed other people in the car were holding a gun to him, telling him to run from the police and to go fast.

Gray was found unresponsive inside the disabled Honda, and she was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Photos by FOX 4’s photojournalist, Terry Van Sickle, show Arevalo being loaded into an ambulance.

That's when investigators say Arevalo told first responders he swallowed percocet pills and fentanyl.

Arevalo's criminal history

Officers on scene Saturday quickly learned Arevalo was out on multiple bond conditions.

Arevalo's criminal history in Dallas County dates back nearly a decade, in and out of custody on violent charges and violating bond.

In January, Arevalo was charged with a dozen felonies.

Police say on January 1, he broke into an Irving home and held multiple people, including children, at gunpoint.

Now Arevalo faces murder, evading arrest, and collision involving death in relation to Saturday’s crash.

Once Arevalo’s blood sample comes back, a charge of driving while intoxicated could be added as well.

