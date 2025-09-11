Grand Prairie family seeks answers after pet goats killed in broad daylight

The Brief A Grand Prairie family is offering a $5,000 reward after their four pet goats were shot and killed. The family's dog, Allie, was also beaten during the attack but is now recovering. The crime happened in broad daylight, and police have not yet identified a suspect.



A Grand Prairie family is grieving after someone shot and killed their pet goats and left their dog for dead.

The dog made it, but the family wants to find who killed their goats.

Grand Prairie goat murders

Green family

What we know:

Terri and David Green are missing a large part of their family tonight after their four goats were killed right in their yard.

Their sweet dog, Allie, is still recovering after trying to save the family’s pets.

According to Terri and David, Tuesday afternoon, someone came onto their property and shot the goats at close range. The family didn’t hear the gunfire.

A neighbor’s ring camera later confirmed the sound just before 2:30 p.m., right across from an elementary school.

‘They were part of our family’

What they're saying:

The Greens raised those goats like family. Their grandkids bottle-fed them since they were babies.

"You get attached to them, so they're just not like goats that you see running around in the field. Now, they were part of our family since they were born," said Terri.

The family says someone walked onto their land, executed their goats one by one, and left their dog beaten and bleeding.

"And they would have had to come up to them, grab their horn, put the gun up to their head and shoot them, and then go to the next one," said David.

And then they found their dog, Allie, barely able to stand. The family believes Allie was trying to protect the goats.

"And I came up to see her, and she could barely even get up, and she had blood on her ear, and she was matted with mud and some blood, and someone, someone had actually beaten the dog," David said.

Green family property

She came home from the hospital Thursday scared and shaken.

"She's very traumatized, and she's got whelps and perforations all over her legs, her stomach, her back, her head, her ears, so she has to be doctored every single day, and she's on medication for anxiety," said Terri.

For this family, it’s not just about their pets. It's about the danger of someone who would do something this cruel.

"It's dangerous, and anybody that's that brazen to come this close," said David.

"I mean, who does that is so cruel, so it makes us very concerned about our well-being, people that are cruel and mean and murder animals for no reason," Terri said.

What's next:

The Greens are desperate for answers. They’re offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.