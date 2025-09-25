Grand Prairie goat deaths ruled predator attack, not homicide

The Brief Authorities have concluded that the Grand Prairie family's four goats were killed by a predatory animal, not shot by a person. A necropsy by Texas A&M veterinarians confirmed the findings of local animal control staff, contradicting the family's initial belief. The family's dog, Allie, survived the incident and is recovering, but the family has not yet publicly responded to the new findings.



New findings have emerged in the case involving a Grand Prairie family’s beloved farm animals, who were initially believed to have been shot and killed in their own yard earlier this month.

The backstory:

The Green family had recently reported that someone came onto their property and executed the animals at close range while they were out of town.

Their dog, Allie, was found bloodied and injured nearby, and the family believed she had been beaten while trying to protect the goats. Allie survived the incident but was left traumatized and is still recovering.

The Green family previously suggested that the nature of the wounds suggested deliberate, human-inflicted violence and offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

However, authorities now say that no evidence has been found to support the claim of a shooting or physical assault by a person.

What they're saying:

According to an official statement released this week, a necropsy performed by veterinarians at Texas A&M University confirmed that the Green family’s four goats were not shot but instead killed by a predatory animal.

This conclusion was made earlier by local animal control staff, who examined the remains and found no evidence of gunshot wounds. Despite initial doubts from the family, the necropsy offered independent confirmation that the goats were likely attacked by a wild animal, not a person.

The Green family has not yet responded publicly to the updated results.