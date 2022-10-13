Grand Prairie apartment fire leaves families homeless
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Red Cross is helping families whose apartments were damaged in a three-alarm fire Wednesday night in Grand Prairie.
The fire started just before 9 p.m. at a complex near 19th and Main streets.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the apartment building.
At least 20 units were damaged. One family told FOX 4 they lost everything, including their pet cat.
Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.
Investigators aren’t yet sure what sparked the fire.