Grand Champion steer at Fort Worth Stock Show Junior Steer Show sells for $300,000

Ryder Day raised the Grand Champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show Junior Steer Show that sold for $300,000.

“It was pretty amazing. It was really special,” Day said. “His name is The Cupid Shuffle. It was on Valentine’s Day. We raised him…He’s been really good all year, and he has a sweet personality.”

Day said his family will use the money for college funds for him and his brother, and will spend the rest on their ranch and the animals there.