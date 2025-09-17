Granbury teen honors stepfather in viral graduation moment

The Brief A Granbury high school graduate honored her stepfather in a viral TikTok video by having her last name changed to his at her graduation ceremony. The emotional video captures the stepfather, Joey Leal, breaking down in tears and falling to his knees as he hears the announcement. The graduate, Sterling Dunagan, explains that their special bond is built on mutual choice, with both of them choosing to be a family.



A heartwarming story from North Texas is being shared across the country after a Granbury High School graduate honored her stepfather in a unique way.

What we know:

In a viral TikTok video with more than 16 million views, Sterling Dunagan honored the man she considers her father, Joey Leal. At her graduation, she had school leaders announce her name with his last name, Leal. The emotional video shows Leal breaking down in tears, falling to his knees as he hears her name announced.

More than 10,000 comments on the video applaud Leal for stepping up in the role of a father.

What they're saying:

"He chose me as a daughter and I chose him as a dad," she said.

"Joey to me is more than a parent; he's my best friend, if I'm being honest," Dunagan said. "I call him every day just to check on him while he’s at work and I’m at school. And the most important part is he chose me as a daughter and I chose him as a dad."

Dig deeper:

Leal came into Dunagan’s life when she was 7 years old. He says they have a special bond and that he's proud to watch her succeed. He bought her a car and helped her with college, where she now attends Texas A&M.

He told Jennifer Hudson that raising Sterling and her sister was the "true blessing" of his life.

Sterling's mother, Kelly Leal, says her husband is her "answered prayer" and "just proof that there's good people in this world."

The interview airs on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Sept. 17 on FOX 4.