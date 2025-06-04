Granbury resident wins $1M with scratch-off

article

The Brief A Granbury resident is $1 million richer after buying a $20 scratch-off ticket. The winner bought the ticket at Last Chance on Mitchell Bend Court in Granbury. The Texas Lottery Megal Millions drawing on June 6 is estimated to be at $223 million.



A Granbury resident claimed a top-prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Big Money.

The ticket was purchased at Last Chance, located at 8500 Mitchell Bend Court, in Granbury, and the winner wants to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Lottery Drawings

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, June 4. The estimated jackpot is $30 million.

The next Texas Lottery Mega Millions drawing will be on June 6. The estimated jackpot is $223 million.

The next Texas Lottery Lotto Texas drawing will be on June 4. The estimated jackpot is $25 million.

The Texas Lottery Texas Two-Step drawing will be on June 5. The estimated jackpot is $325,000.