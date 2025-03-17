Granbury ISD school bus hits, kills 5-year-old student

article

A 5-year-old student at Emma Roberson Early Learning Academy died on Monday morning after being hit by a school bus.

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed a fatal accident on Monday morning in Hood County involving a 5-year-old child.

Granbury ISD Superintendent Courtney Morawski sent a letter to parents in the district that confirmed a student at Emma Roberson Early Learning Academy passed away following an incident with a school bus.

What we don't know:

Neither the school district nor DPS have released any details about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The child’s name has not yet been released.

What they're saying:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students. Please join me in keeping the family and our schools in your thoughts and prayers during this devastating time," Superintendent Morawski said in the letter to parents.

She said the district has been in communication with the parents of the other children on the bus.

The school will have extra counselors and staff on hand to meet with those experiencing grief.