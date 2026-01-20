Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of winter storm

article

The Brief Governor Abbott has activated state emergency resources beginning Thursday as an arctic blast brings dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation to Texas. North and Central Texas face the highest risk of snow and ice, which may create hazardous travel conditions and prompt road closures. State agencies are currently monitoring the power grid and natural gas supply as the storm system begins to move across the state.



Ahead of the severe winter weather expected this weekend, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources beginning on Thursday.

Forecast and Regional Impacts

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic cold front is expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures and wind-chills to the state through the early part of next week.

The storm system is expected to move through the state, bringing the possibility of freezing rain, sleet, and snow that could create hazardous travel conditions into the weekend.

Areas most at risk of wintry weather are northwest, north, and northeast Texas. Freezing rain and sleet are more likely to impact areas across west, central, south-central, east, and southeast Texas. Cold rain is also expected for areas in deep south Texas and the Rio Grande Valley.

Words from Gov. Abbott

What they're saying:

"Based on current forecasts, the State of Texas is acting to ensure Texans have the resources they need before severe winter weather impacts communities across Texas," said Governor Abbott.

"As temperatures could drop below freezing and regions of Texas face snow, ice, and freezing rain, it is crucial that Texans remain weather-aware, check DriveTexas.org before traveling, and heed the guidance of state and local officials. I thank emergency management personnel and first responders for working tirelessly to keep Texans safe."

State agency actions and resources

Big picture view:

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support weather response operations:

Texas Department of Transportation (DPS) will deploy winter weather roadway equipment and crews to pre-treat and treat roadways, while personnel and equipment are provided to assist with traffic control and road closures.

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will deploy the State of Texas Incident Management Team, who will have personnel working with local partners to update warming center maps.

Texas National Guard will deploy high-profile vehicles and personnel to support stranded motorists.

Texas A&M Forest Service 's Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System will provide All-Hazard Strike Teams consisting of firefighters, engines, and equipment such as motor graders to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department ’s Game Wardens are being sent to support local law enforcement and high-profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists.

Public Utility Commission of Texas will have power outage monitoring and will coordinate with utility providers across areas threatened by the weather.

Railroad Commission of Texas is monitoring the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industries.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is monitoring air, water and wastewater.

Texas Department of Public Safety ’s Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are to patrol Texas roadways.

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service ’s Public Works Response Team is to send personnel to assist with public works needs.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will have Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents.

Texas Department of State Health Services ’ Emergency Medical Task Force is providing winter and severe weather packages including medics and ambulances.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission is deploying personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network.

Texas Education Agency is monitoring school district needs across the state.

Texas Department of Information Resources is monitoring technology infrastructure throughout the state.

Safety and travel resources

What you can do:

Texans are urged to stay weather-aware, check road conditions before any necessary travel, and follow instructions from local officials.

Texans can access winter weather safety tips by visiting TexasReady.gov ,

Check road conditions at DriveTexas.org.

Find warming centers opened and operated by local officials at tdem.texas.gov/warm ,

Find general preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare .