Gov. Abbott threatens to yank millions in funding if Dallas doesn't change ICE policy

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The Brief Gov. Abbott warns Dallas could lose nearly $90M over ICE policy disputes. He says a police policy conflicts with the city’s promise to cooperate with DHS. Dallas says it will comply with the law and respond by the April 23 deadline.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the City of Dallas stands to lose nearly $90 million in funding if it does not change their ICE cooperation policy.

In response, the city says they intend to fully comply with all state and federal laws.

Abbott's ICE letter to Dallas

Local perspective:

Abbott's letter, released Thursday, notes that the city did certify in April 2025 that it would "participate fully" in all DHS programs and procedures, including the increased efforts to detain and deport undocumented immigrants. However, the letter says, a following Dallas Police Department General Order contradicts that certification.

The governor's letter points out General Order 315.04, which he says could cause Public Safety Office grants to be recalled, and future FIFA World Cup safety grants to be canceled. All told, the city could lose out on $87.2 million in state funding for public safety if the order is not repealed.

What's next:

Abbott's letter gives Dallas until April 23 to confirm that the General Order will not be enforced and to promise that it will be repealed. If the deadline isn't reached, the letter says the grants could be forfeit.

Letter to Dallas from Gov. Abbott

City of Dallas responds

What they're saying:

"The City of Dallas is in receipt of Governor Abbott’s letter regarding public safety grant funding and cooperation with federal immigration authorities," a response from the city says. "We remain committed to complying with all applicable state and federal laws while continuing to prioritize public safety for the residents of Dallas, and ensuring our officers have the resources and support necessary to effectively serve the community. The City will respond in writing on or before April 23, 2026."

General Order 315.04

Dig deeper:

The police order in question outlines DPD's operations in relation to immigration status operations. As a whole, the eight-point order boils down to treating suspects without discrimination, and outlines when an officer can inquire about documentation and how long a suspect can be held in custody when their immigration status is in question.

The governor's letter appears to be directed at the final three points of the order. Point F says police cannot hold a suspect longer than is necessary for the initial stop, even to investigate documentation status. Point G says police can inform ICE about a suspect's immigration status as long as the seizure isn't prolonged. Point H says any arrested person taken to jail can be checked for an ICE detainer request.

DPD General Order 315.04

ICE compliance in Texas

Big picture view:

Abbott's push for city leaders to enforce police compliance with federal immigration operations has been ongoing since DHS began ramping up their efforts under the Trump Administration. Major cities had their public safety funding put on the line if they did not promise total cooperation.

Most recently, Houston was told they would lose $110 million in grants if they did not repeal a similar ordinance, which allowed HPD officers to release a suspect before ICE arrived in order to prevent illegally prolonging stops. Houston has since planned an April 22 special meeting of the city council to consider repealing the ordinance.