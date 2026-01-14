Dallas police chief refuses to release data on ICE operations

The Brief Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux has officially refused a request from the Community Police Oversight Board to release monthly data detailing how often DPD officers assist federal immigration agents (ICE). Comeaux cited officer safety as his primary reason for withholding the information, arguing that releasing data on immigration-related interactions in the current political climate could make his officers targets for violence or protests. Board members expressed disappointment with the refusal, arguing that the public is owed transparency regarding DPD's role in federal operations.



Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux is refusing a request from a city oversight board to release data detailing how the department interacts with federal immigration agents, citing concerns for officer safety.

What we know:

The Community Police Oversight Board issued a memo to the Dallas Police Department requesting monthly reports on its interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The board is seeking data on the frequency of these encounters, the reasons for DPD involvement and the outcomes.

Chief Comeaux addressed the board during a meeting Tuesday night, declining to provide the data. He argued that releasing that information in the current political climate, which has seen a surge in anti-ICE protests across the country, could put his officers at risk.

What they're saying:

"Right now in this climate, one of the things that’s most important to me is that I keep every single officer safe in the city, just as we try to keep every single person in the city safe," Comeaux said.

Comeaux maintained that DPD does not lead immigration investigations or conduct enforcement on city streets. However, he confirmed that officers do assist federal partners when requested, typically by establishing a safety perimeter around an operation.

"I can assure you, we are not immigration officers and we don’t do anything regarding immigration," Comeaux told the board.

The request for transparency follows recent social media footage showing DPD officers present at the scene of federal immigration actions. This has intensified local debate, especially after Comeaux rejected a $25 million federal offer last year to join the 287(g) program, which would have formally authorized Dallas officers to enforce immigration laws.

What's next:

Board members expressed frustration with the refusal, noting they are asking for anonymized, monthly reports rather than real-time data. The board has given the department until Feb. 2 to provide a formal response. Members are now considering whether to escalate the matter to the Dallas City Council to compel the release of the information.