Gov. Abbott signs 'Back the Blue' pledge against defunding Texas police departments

Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed more about his plan to support police and take action against Texas cities that cut money to their police departments.

He called out cities like Austin and Dallas, which are slashing police budgets.

The governor and others signed a Back the Blue Pledge that he wants Texans and anyone running for office to sign.

And he proposed legislation that would punish cities that pull money from law enforcement budgets.

Law and order is the mantra of the Republican party this political season, from the White House to the Texas State House.

Gov. Abbott spoke Thursday, and opened his comments by reminding everyone that Friday is the anniversary of September 11th attacks and what law enforcement did that day. Running to the danger is what they do every day.

“So it is particularly offensive that some cities are disrespecting and even defunding our law enforcement agencies and communities across the state,” the governor said.

The Austin Police Association was the stage for Gov. Abbott's Texas Back the Blue Pledge, saying law enforcement must be prioritized and not defunded.

“And yet that is exactly what the city of Austin has done, and it’s what the Dallas City Council voted to do in announcing its own defunding scheme last night,” Abbott said.

There were 10 Dallas City Council members who were in favor of cutting $7 million from DPD's overtime budget on Wednesday.

Last month, Gov. Abbott came to Fort Worth to announce a legislative proposal that any city that defunds police would also be defunded.

Now, there is a proposal that any city voting to defund would lose annexation powers, and areas annexed in the past could vote to break away.

“Combined together, all of these proposals will make it basically financially impossible to defund law enforcement,” the governor explained.

While both of those measures must win legislative approval next session, the governor is applying public pressure on office holders and candidates to sign, as he and others did Thursday, his pledge to back the blue.

“It is a pivotal time in our country that they know this defund garbage is simply garbage and that the silent majority is with law enforcement,” Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen said.

SMU political science professor Cal Jillson said signing the pledge at the governor’s website is position taking, not policy making.

“This is to rally the Republican base and maybe suggest to some suburban voters that Republicans are going to be better than Democrats on these law and order issues,” he explained.

Democrats said the governor knows Texans are fed up with his mishandling of the pandemic, so he's using what they call a tired old trick to change the subject and manufacture fear.

And state Democrats have come up with a pledge of their own they want the governor and other Republicans to sign the Texans First pledge to defend public health around the pandemic, provide children with safe quality education, and condemn those who spread racism violence and fear.