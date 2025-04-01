Gov. Abbott warns EPIC City not to build, developers say no project plans have been submitted

article

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality on Tuesday said no construction can begin on EPIC City. TCEQ said the developers behind the project have not filed for any permits related to the project. The developers said they were still in the "due diligence" stage during a Collin County Commissioners meeting Monday.



Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are ordering the developers behind a controversial proposed 400-acre development near Josephine, Texas, to not build or else they'll face legal consequences.

Abbott on Tuesday said the developers, Community Capital Partners and the East Plano Islamic Center, had not applied for any permits or authorizations for the project.

What they're saying:

"The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found that the group behind the proposed EPIC compound did not submit the required permits to begin construction," Abbott said. "They must confirm within seven days that they are immediately ceasing any construction of their illegal project or face the full weight of the law. The State of Texas will enforce its laws and protect our communities from unlawful actions or threats posed by EPIC or its affiliates."

However, during a Collin County Commissioners meeting Monday night, representatives from the planning firm assisting with EPIC City said no development is happening, and they have only completed studies and purchased the land.

Westwood Professional Services said Monday afternoon that they were still in the "due diligence" phase on the project and have conducted a traffic density study, a water study and flood study.

They told Collin County leaders that they haven't sent applications to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality yet because they were still discussing the environmental impacts of the project.

What we know:

The environmental agency sent a letter to EPIC on Tuesday reminding the developers about the permitting needed to create a municipal utility district and the requirements to begin construction on the 400-acre site.

"Despite these extensive permitting obligations, TCEQ has not received any applications or documents supporting the creation of this large-scale, standalone "city" in the location identified by EPIC and CCP," TCEQ Executive Director Kelly Keel said in the letter. "This letter, therefore, serves as notice that any construction or development in furtherance of EPIC City without requisite TCEQ approval is in violation of state law and should be halted immediately. You must confirm within 7 days that you and/or any affiliates have not and will not engage in any construction or pre-construction activities in violation of state law."

Collin County Commission meeting

Hundreds of people showed up to hear a discussion about EPIC City on Monday. Several raised concerns about a community geared to a particular religious group.

County staff explained that the county has limited powers compared to a city and does not have zoning powers.

There was no decision to be made by the Collin County Commissioners on Monday.

Community Capital Partners has not yet submitted an application for the development.

What is EPIC City?

EPIC City is a planned development near Josephine, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

According to the development’s website, it will feature a new mosque, single- and multifamily homes, a community college, schools, businesses, a school and parks.

The land was purchased by Community Capital Partners, a for-profit entity.

In a promotional video, CCP says the intent is to put Islam at the forefront of the project.

EPIC City Investigations

EPIC City has drawn the attention of Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and other Texas leaders.

The governor directed the Texas Rangers to investigate the East Plano Islamic Center for potential criminal activities on Monday, but did not go into detail about any specific violations they plan to look into.

This isn’t the first time the development and EPIC have been in the crosshairs of lawmakers. Last week, the Governor announced a dozen state agencies are investigating conduct by EPIC and other affiliated entities.

Last month, Abbott posted on social media that "Sharia law is not allowed in Texas."

Sharia refers to the laws and guiding principles for the daily lives of Muslim people based on the religion’s holy book, the Quran, and the teachings of the prophet Muhammed.

Republican Rep. Jeff Leach called on Paxton to investigate the development over fears that EPIC City might impose some form of Sharia law on the community.

Leach cited a 2017 Texas law that prohibits the enforcement of legal codes that conflict with the Constitution.

"Thank you [Ken Paxton], [Greg Abbott] for joining me and [Candy Noble] and [Jared Patterson] (and many others) and for taking action to protect the fundamental rights of all Texans!," Leach said.

In Abbott’s post he also expressed concern that EPIC City would become a "no-go zone" or an area that wouldn’t allow non-Muslims to enter.

EPIC City’s website calls the development a "space where everyone feels welcome, safe and empowered to grow."

"EPIC City has been meticulously designed to be more than just a residential area," the website states. "It is a thriving ecosystem that cultivates growth, fosters meaningful connections, and ensures prosperity for all who call EPIC City home."

The Texas state securities board, workforce commission, funeral service commission, and attorney general also have open investigations.

What they're saying:

"A dozen state agencies are investigating it, the attorney general will look into it, and legislators are considering laws to restrict it, as well as laws to prevent foreign adversaries from buying land in Texas," Abbott said.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office would investigate Community Capital Partners, LP for potential violations of Texas Consumer Protection Laws.