Gov. Abbott presents Governor's Medal of Courage to man who stopped White Settlement church shooter

Gov. Abbott has presented the Governor's Medal of Courage award to West Freeway Church of Christ hero Jack Wilson.

Wilson is the head of the volunteer security team at the church in White Settlement where a gunman opened fire on the congregation on December 29. He jumped into action and fired a single round and killed the gunman.

The Governor's Medal of Courage is given to civilians who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another's life. It's the highest award given to civilians by the governor.