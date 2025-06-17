Gov. Abbott signs 'pro-business' bills in Fort Worth

The Brief Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Fort Worth Tuesday to sign three pro-business bills. Abbott signed the bills while attneding Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership luncheon. State and local officials and business leaders also attended the event.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Fort Worth on Tuesday to sign bills passed by the Texas Legislature into law.

Abbott said the bills came at the recommendation of the Texas Small Business Freedom Council.

Gov. Abbott in Fort Worth

The governor delivered remarks at the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership luncheon before signing the bills.

The bills that were signed included House Bill 346, House Bill 2464 and House Bill 5195.

Dig deeper:

House Bill 346 will reduce barriers and speed up the processes involved with making business filings with the Texas Secretary of State's Office. It also exempts veteran-owned businesses from the franchise take and certain filing fees.

House Bill 2464 will prevent cities from imposing regulations on qualified home businesses.

House Bill 5195 will require state agencies to assess their websites and find areas where they can be improved.

Gov. Abbott signed three property tax relief bills on Monday in Denton.