Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committees on school and gun safety

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to work on a plan to protect students following last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde.

On Wednesday, the governor sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate, and House Speaker Dad Phelan requesting that legislative leaders meet in special legislative committees.

His priorities include school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.

The Republican-led committees will send recommendations for new laws to the governor and legislature.

"As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence," reads the letter. "As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans. Accordingly, I hereby request that each of you convene a special legislative committee. I look forward to working with you both on this important mission to make Texas safer, and I stand ready to provide any and all support."

Abbott asked for the process to start immediately, but he did not give a specific timeline.

Texas Democrats have requested a full special session where they can introduce new gun control measures.

Last week, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in the South Texas city of Uvalde through a side door. He opened fire inside a classroom, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Funerals for the victims began this week.