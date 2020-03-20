Gov. Abbott allowing event permit refunds for businesses affected by coronavirus

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he is temporarily suspending certain provisions to help businesses whose events were canceled due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

The suspended provisions from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code will allow for refunds of application fees paid to obtain a temporary event permit for an event later canceled because of the pandemic.

"With events and festivals across Texas canceled, it is essential that we find ways to reduce the financial burden on event organizers and the hospitality industry as a whole," said Abbott. "By suspending these provisions, Texas is helping these businesses and organizations recoup some of the costs associated with their canceled events."

So far, the coronavirus outbreak has led to the closures of multiple major Texas festivals, including Rodeo Austin and SXSW, which faced its first cancellation in its 34-year history.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a public health disaster, the first in Texas since 1901. The executive orders, which take effect at midnight Friday, March 20 and go through midnight on Friday, April 3, will bring the state in line with CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The public health disaster orders schools to be closed statewide until at least April 3. The disaster also orders a ban on dine-in eating and gathering in groups of more than 10 as the state ramps up efforts to battle the coronavirus. Abbott's order also will shut down gyms and bars. It also bans visits to nursing and retirement homes unless there is a critical need.

