Gordon baseball headed to state championship after tornado destroyed athletic facilities

The Gordon ISD baseball team is headed to the Texas State Championship, just weeks after a tornado severely damaged the team's athletic facilities.

Gordon baseball wins state semifinals

What we know:

The Longhorns secured their spot by defeating Hamlin 9-6 in the state semifinals on May 31, marking a historic first for Gordon's baseball program.

They will now face Fayetteville at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 7 at 9 a.m. for the state title.

The backstory:

The town of Gordon, located in Palo Pinto County, was struck by an EF-1 tornado on May 18. The tornado swept through the school's athletic facilities, rendering them unusable in the critical lead-up to the championship run.

Since the destruction, the Longhorns have been practicing at neighboring districts' facilities. The Texas Rangers also provided gift cards to Academy Sports for athletes to replace personal gear lost in the storm. The district continues to raise funds to rebuild the damaged athletic facilities.

The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-1 tornado in Gordon, reporting estimated peak winds of 105 miles per hour. It was one of seven tornadoes confirmed by the NWS during that weekend's weather events. Significant debris and heavy damage were reported around the football field and track, with several buildings destroyed and light poles knocked down.