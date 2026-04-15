Husband, wife arrested in Godley prostitution investigation charged with racketeering

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The Brief The husband and wife who were arrested in connection to a prostitution investigation in Godley have both been charged with racketeering. Ashley and Michael Ketcherside have been accused of using their home to run a prostitution ring, one that involved the Godley Police Department. Two Godley police officers, including the police chief, have been arrested as well, and investigators say more arrests are expected.



Ashley Ketcherside faces the same charge her husband faces in connection to a prostitution investigation in Godley that has seen two police officers taken into custody.

Ashley Ketcherside charge

What's New:

Ashley Ketcherside, who was arrested last night in Godley in connection to a prostitution conspiracy, has been charged with racketeering. Her bond has been set at $200,000.

It's the same charge given to her husband Michael last night. Racketeering can be defined as operating an illegal business or scheme to make profit while involving coercion, fraud, or extortion.

Michael Ketcherside also faces a charge of continuous promotion of prostitution.

Ashley Ketcherside was arrested on Tuesday night without resistance. She had previously proclaimed her and her husband's innocence in the investigation to FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

Godley prostitution investigation

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The backstory:

On April 8, police arrested three individuals in connection with a prostitution conspiracy investigation being conducted by the Johnson County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In addition to Michael Ketcherside's charges, Matthew Cantrell, the former Godley Chief of Police, was charged with promoting prostitution. Former Godley police officer Solomon Omotoya was charged with soliciting prostitution. Both have since bonded out of jail.

According to court documents, Ashley and Michael Ketcherside were accused of racketeering and running a prostitution scheme out of their house, where Godley police officers were reported to have frequently spent time at.

Officials also discovered that the Ketchersides and Cantrell had conspired to compile information on people they perceived to be adversaries, including members of Godley City Council, the Godley ISD school board and Godley Police officers.

In 2023, Ashley Ketcherside was removed from a Godley ISD committee that decided the district's sex education curriculum after it was discovered she had been twice convicted of prostitution in 2012 and 2016.

Ketcherside was also advertising on escort websites at the time of her volunteering. She was later removed from other Godley ISD volunteer groups after her past convictions surfaced.