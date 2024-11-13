Godley dog attack sends 1 victim to the hospital

article

The Brief One person in the town of Godley was hospitalized on Wednesday morning after being bitten by a dog. Officials won't say how old the victim is or how serious their injuries are. They also aren't saying who owns the dog or if any charges will be filed.



Officials in the Johnson County town of Godley are investigating a dog attack.

It happened on Wednesday morning at a home on Godley Avenue.

The town’s fire department didn’t provide many details but said one victim was taken to a hospital after the attack.

It's unclear how old that victim is or how badly they were injured.

The fire department also hasn't said who owns the dog, what happened to the dog, or whether charges will be filed.

Godley is located about 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth.