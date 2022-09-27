‘Go home, Ian, you’re drunk’: Floridians use plywood to tell Hurricane Ian what they think

Florida is in the crosshairs of Hurricane Ian , which is expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it reaches the Sunshine State on Wednesday.

To withstand the hurricane and the life-threatening storm surges it will likely bring, many Floridians have boarded up their homes and businesses with plywood.

Despite the potentially dire nature of the situation, many Floridians have used the plywood boards as a canvas for their spirit and sense of humor amid the raging storm.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The words "IAN...You're only getting Decaf" are spray painted onto the boarded up windows of a restaurant in Manatee County, Florida.

One Christmas-themed store spray-painted the message "IAN DON'T GET ON SANTA'S NAUGHTY LIST" on their plywood boards.

A Christmas themed store is boarded up with messages for Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images)

Pet stores had their own spin on messages to Hurricane Ian, saying "BARK OFF IAN" and "NO TREAT FOR YOU!".

Michael (who didn't want to use their last name) and Romeo walk past a sign reading,' Bark Off Ian, No Treat for you,' painted on a building that is boarded up for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Expand

Another shop threatened to withhold treats, as well, with the message "NO ICE CREAM FOR IAN."