Globe Life Field to host 2023 American Rodeo

Grab your boots, the American Rodeo is moving to a new spot in Arlington.

The Rodeo announced it will make the move from AT&T Stadium to Globe Life Field on Tuesday.

In the past, the rodeo has been a single day event. Now, they are turning it into a 4 day western festival.

Organizers say the space Globe Life Field provides them is perfect for an event of this size.

"We're able to put 18-wheelers, as many as 10 or 12 of them at a time on the field, so for concerts you can be doing stage, sounds and lights all at the same time. For rodeo we can be setting dirt while we're creating pens and all of those things around it. It really gives ultimate flexibility," said Sean Decker, the President of REV Entertainment.

Leaders hope the new large event will bring more Texans and rodeo athletes to the American Rodeo.

The event will be held March 8-11.