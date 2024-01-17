Globe Life Field hosting job fair for upcoming Rangers season

article

Want to work at the ballpark for Texas Rangers games next season?

Globe Life Field in Arlington is hosting a job fair on Saturday.

The ballpark is looking to fill seasonal positions including security, concessions, retail, parking, and guest services positions.

There are also jobs available for non-baseball events at Choctaw Stadium next door to Globe Life Field.

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. It’s open to anyone over the age of 16.

Potential new employees will be able to submit applications and participate in on-site interviews.

Free parking will be available in the ballpark’s T and W lots.

For more information, visit rangers.com/jobs.