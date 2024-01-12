Glenn Heights Animal Shelter seeking foster families to keep puppies out of the cold
GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas - People are preparing for the arctic blast coming to North Texas and that includes local animal shelters.
The Glenn Heights Animal Shelter keeps its animals in outdoor kennels.
(Source: Glenn Heights Animal Shelter)
They are asking for temporary foster families to take the animals for at least Sunday to Tuesday.
"If you are willing to save a life, and help us for a few days, we would be EXTREMELY GRATEFUL!" said the Friends of Glenn Heights Animal Shelter in a post on social media.
The shelter tells FOX 4 they currently have 2 mama dogs with 18 puppies total.
Anyone who is willing to foster the animals is asked to call 214-837-9255