Glenn Heights Animal Shelter seeking foster families to keep puppies out of the cold

People are preparing for the arctic blast coming to North Texas and that includes local animal shelters.

The Glenn Heights Animal Shelter keeps its animals in outdoor kennels.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Source: Glenn Heights Animal Shelter)

They are asking for temporary foster families to take the animals for at least Sunday to Tuesday.

"If you are willing to save a life, and help us for a few days, we would be EXTREMELY GRATEFUL!" said the Friends of Glenn Heights Animal Shelter in a post on social media.

The shelter tells FOX 4 they currently have 2 mama dogs with 18 puppies total.

Anyone who is willing to foster the animals is asked to call 214-837-9255