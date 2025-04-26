Girls on the Run 5K celebrating 20 years in DFW

The Brief Hundreds of girls for the Girls on the Run after-school program laced up their shoes for a run in Plano this morning. Girls on the Run is celebrating 20 years in DFW this year More than 700 runners, coaches, teachers and family members participated in this year’s Girls on the Run 5K



Hundreds of girls laced up their shoes for a run in Plano this morning.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Girls on the Run is celebrating 20 years in DFW this year and this morning, girls from across the metroplex came together with one common goal of crossing the finish line.

More than 700 runners, coaches, teachers and family members participated in this year’s Girls on the Run 5K at Oak Point Park in Plano.

FOX 4's Shannon Murray has been a longtime volunteer with the nonprofit and today served as race announcer for the girls and their coaches.

Before the run, volunteers at the happy hair station spray-painted the girls' hair and decorated their race bibs at the ‘bling your bib’ station.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What they're saying:

Executive Director of the program, Allison Gnade, was in tears at the finish line for the 5K this morning and spoke about the impact the program has on young girls.

"I have been involved with the organization for 10 years and I normally watch from the finish line in tears to watch the girls with their families.

Girls on the Run Vice President of Council Development, April Massett, was in attendance and spoke to FOX 4 about what the organization stands for.

"This is amazing. It's a culmunation of weeks of training and connection and the confidence the connection that girls experience with their community here in Plano is what girls are doing across the US and Canada. It's really amazing to be here to watch the girls and their families celebrate their goals and accomplishments," said Massett.

What is Girls on the Run?

Girls on the Run is an after-school program for 3rd through 5th grade girls.

The ten-week program teaches life lessons that focus on social and emotional skills like confidence and friendship and each practice incorporates running and physical activity.

Girls on the Run is always looking for more coaches and volunteers.

To learn more or to find a team near you head to our website FOX 4 news.